Saturday, April 2nd | 2 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan Tells Israel’s Herzog Synergy in Energy Mutually Beneficial

Germany Looks to Buy Israeli or US Missile Defense System

Russia Headed for Recession Despite Ruble Rebound, US Says

Palestinian Authority Rebuked by EU for Antisemitic Textbooks

Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinian Militants in West Bank

Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Two-Month Truce in Major Breakthrough

Students at Ohio State University Push Back Against ‘Emergency’ BDS Measure

NYU ‘Deeply Disappointed’ in MESA, Urges Reversal of Academic Boycott of Israel

To Stop Online Hate, Big Tech Must Let Those Being Targeted Lead the Way

Beinart Is Back at New York Times With Column Assailing Defense Contractor Work as Unethical

April 2, 2022 9:59 am
0

Russia Headed for Recession Despite Ruble Rebound, US Says

avatar by i24 News

A view shows a McDonald’s restaurant in central Moscow, Russia March 9, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

i24 News – Punishing Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its assault on Kyiv are pushing Russia into recession and turning it back into a closed economy, according to a senior US Treasury official.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told reporters that the Treasury sees Russia as struggling with steep inflation, diminished exports, and shortages despite a recovery of its ruble currency.

The official attributed the recovery to stringent capital controls and foreign exchange curbs, rather than market forces.

Inflation has surged as high as six percent over the past three weeks and is apparently a better indication of the sanctions’ performance in Russia.

Related coverage

April 2, 2022 1:44 pm
0

Germany Looks to Buy Israeli or US Missile Defense System

Berlin is considering buying a missile defense system from Israel or the United States to defend against threats including Russian...

Russia’s currency lost half of its value against the US dollar after the United States and other Western democracies initially imposed sanctions, which froze around half of the Russian central bank’s $630 billion in foreign exchange assets.

It has since recouped its pre-invasion value, reaching a five-week high on Friday before settling in the 83-84 range to the US dollar.

However, the Treasury official said that will not stop a steep contraction in Russia’s economic output that analysts forecast at about 10 percent this year – far worse than the 2.7 percent contraction it suffered during 2020 from Covid.

“The economic consequences Russia is facing are severe: high inflation that will only get higher, and deep recession that will only get deeper,” the official said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.