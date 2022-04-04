‘Fauda’ Season 4 Wraps Filming in Hungary After Relocation From Ukraine

The hit Israeli television series “Fauda” recently completed filming for season four in Budapest, Hungary, the show announced Monday.

Production for the latest season was originally set to take place in Ukraine, but was relocated due to the country’s conflict with Russia, Yes Studios previously told The Algemeiner. The new, 10-episode season of “Fauda” was also shot in Israel.

It’s a wrap, Fauda season 4 coming soon! pic.twitter.com/cx7EHkebyQ — Fauda Official (@FaudaOfficial) April 4, 2022

A trailer and cast photos were released in late December for season four, which is scheduled to air in Israel in mid-2022 before becoming available on Netflix worldwide. The new season will feature the Israeli undercover unit face the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

Returning cast members include “Fauda” co-creator Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Yaacov Zada Daniel, and Meirav Shirom. New actors in season four include Inbar Lavi, Mark Ivanir, Amir Boutrous, Lucy Ayoub, and Loai Noufi.

The new season will make “Fauda,” which began streaming on Netflix in 2016, Israel’s longest running action series.