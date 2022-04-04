How EU Funding of West Bank Activities Breaches Int’l Law & Undermines Peace

In possibly its strongest rebuke of European Union (EU) policy to date, an official report released by Israel’s Intelligence Ministry — first translated into English in full by HonestReporting — outlines how Brussels is bankrolling the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) illegal “takeover” of areas that are internationally recognized as being under Israeli control.

The document details how foreign governments have funneled hundreds of millions of euros into Palestinian projects in Area C of the West Bank (also known as Judea and Samaria), in violation of the relevant international law and applicable agreements, namely the Oslo Accords that govern the current status of the territory.

Moreover, by bypassing negotiations with Israel, the PA and its European enablers have harmed the prospects for peace, all the while endangering Israeli and Palestinian lives.

According to the report, titled, “The Palestinian Campaign for Area C — Shaping a Security Reality on the Ground, Description and Implications,” the PA administration in Ramallah is spearheading a deliberate, concerted effort to bring the entire West Bank under Palestinian jurisdiction.

To this end, the Palestinians have used EU funds to build thousands of illegal structures, and to take hold of scores of square kilometers of agricultural land.

The 76-page research study, prepared in June 2021, but only declassified and made public this year, describes:

[…] the systematic, institutional effort of the opponent [Palestinian] establishment to alter the security and civil reality in C territories in a manner which undermines the [Israeli] State’s authority and undermines the commitments the Palestinian Authority took upon itself as part of these [Oslo] agreements.

Israeli intelligence suggests that the EU has not only — since 2014 — supplied Ramallah with the financial means for its land grab project, but also that the bloc of 27 countries provides the PA with tangible, actionable, legal, and diplomatic support for it — in defiance of Europe’s own stated commitment to the Oslo framework and direct peace negotiations with Israel.

The Palestinian Authority’s Unilateral Land Grab Campaign

The Israeli intelligence report posits that over the past eight years, the Palestinian Authority has received over half a billion dollars to carry out “unilateral land seizure moves.” These funds, according to Israeli intelligence, are provided to Ramallah by “foreign governments (the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Britain, Belgium, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, Jordan), a range of international support agencies, economic organizations such as the World Bank, UN bodies and the European Union, and also, in separate channels, a variety of Arabic and Islamic organizations.”

The report continues:

The bottom line is, as part of the moves to seize territory, between 35,000-40,000 structures have been built in [Area C], intended for various uses, including agriculture and industry. These structures cover an area of approximately 35 to 80 square kilometers. It should be noted that the most significant increase in absolute terms was recorded in the northern Samaria region, where the area of the lands seized by the Palestinian construction in Area C increased by over 150%.

Data published by the Regavim Movement, an Israeli NGO focused on land ownership issues, previously showed that Palestinians, over the last two years, built at least 5,097 illegal structures in Area C, or an average of seven per day. During the same period, the PA seized thousands of acres of agricultural land in the area.

The report adds: