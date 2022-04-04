Monday, April 4th | 4 Nisan 5782

April 4, 2022 8:22 am
Israel: Bennett Visits Officers Wounded in Counter-Terror Operation

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits fighters who were wounded in the counter-terrorist operation near Jenin at Rambam Hospital. April 4, 2022. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday thanked the police officers wounded in a counter-terror operation over the weekend during a visit to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The premier met a senior commander in the Yamam counter-terrorism unit who was seriously wounded in a firefight with members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad early Saturday.

The commander is known as “S.” to protect his identity.

“I met S., T. and A., brave and determined warriors who dedicate their lives, at the risk of their lives, to the common good. These are the warriors of Israel; I have no doubt that with such warriors we will win,” Bennett said, according to a statement from the Government Press Office (GPO).

The three Palestinian terrorists killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank village of Arraba, near Jenin, were reportedly en route to carry out a terrorist attack in central Israel.

The country is grappling with a series of terrorist attacks that left 11 people dead, including a shooting attack in Bnei Brak last Tuesday night that killed five people.

“On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I wish them a speedy recovery and thank them, and all our forces who work around the clock to provide security for the citizens of Israel,” Bennett remarked.

The visit was attended by the Border Police commander, the deputy commissioner of Police, the commander of the Israel Defense Forces, the commander of the Commando Brigade and the director of Rambam Hospital.

