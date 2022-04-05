CNN, ABC, AP, Vice Dredge Up ‘Cycle of Violence’ Myth

Israel’s attempt to stem the recent terrorist tide and restore safety for the country’s citizens is being depicted by the media as being part of a “cycle of violence.”

Although framing Palestinian attacks against innocent Israeli civilians in this way might be evocative, it fails to accurately describe recent events.

More than a failure of journalistic due diligence, this twisted “tit-for-tat” narrative effectively diminishes the murder of Israelis and other innocent people.

For instance, in a piece, titled “Israel and the West Bank are on edge again. Here are five things you need to know,” CNN notes that:

The overlap of three major religious holidays over the next month — Ramadan, Passover and Easter — could heighten tensions further, exacerbating a potent mix of factors that could spark yet another cycle of violence.

Then, after describing the series of deadly attacks that killed 11 people in the course of just over a week, CNN reports on the IDF’s raid in which three Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in the West Bank:

The cycle of violence has continued since then. On Thursday, two Palestinians — including one teenager — were killed and 15 others wounded during an Israeli police raid in the West Bank city of Jenin targeting suspects connected to the Bnei Brak shooting.

The Associated Press similarly builds its “Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle“ news item around the “cycle of violence” theme:

They [Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders] hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war and Jewish-Arab violence in Israel’s mixed cities.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.