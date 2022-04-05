Tuesday, April 5th | 4 Nisan 5782

April 5, 2022 8:34 am
Israeli-American Naval Medical Personnel Drill Sets Up ‘Hospital at Sea’

avatar by Yaakov Lappin / JNS.org

People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – A 10-day, large-scale American-Israeli navy drill recently included joint activities by medical personnel from both fleets, including the setting up of a hospital at sea onboard Israel’s largest type of sea vessel.

The Deputy Surgeon General of the Israeli Navy, Lt. Cdr. Dr. Y, told JNS in recent days that the joint exercise focused on deploying “advanced medical capabilities at sea when crews are disconnected from shore and far away from hospitals.”

Under such conditions, when evacuations are not always immediately on hand, the Navy needs its own independent ability to deal with serious injuries and health issues, the officer explained.

Lt. Cdr. Y, who commanded the medical stage of the drill, ensures that the Israeli Navy’s medical readiness level is high and well-trained. The exercise tested what he described as the navy’s “medical operational readiness,” encompassing everything from medics to specialized surgeons.

The drill, dubbed “Intrinsic Defender,” involved the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet. It began on Feb. 27, and played out simultaneously in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

