Tuesday, April 5th | 4 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE Sentences Israeli Woman to Death Over Drugs

In Apparent Swipe at Lapid, Gantz Calls to Refrain From ‘Provocative’ Acts

Israeli Air Force Receives New Commander, as Norkin Leaves After 37 Years of Service

Israel Donates Water-Filtration Systems to Typhoon-Hit Philippines

Report: Israeli Delegation Secretly Met With Senior Sudanese Military Officials

Kyiv Mayor Calls for Halt to ‘Bloody Money’ Flow to Russia

Civilian Killings at Bucha Raise Outcry as Russian Attacks Shift East

Israeli Nanodrug ‘Attacks Cancer Twice’ by Boosting Chemotherapy Effects and Immune System

Bristol University Professor Loses Appeal to Overturn Firing for Harassment of Jewish Students

New South Wales to Ban Public Display of Nazi Flags, Swastikas

April 5, 2022 8:30 am
0

UAE Sentences Israeli Woman to Death Over Drugs

avatar by i24 News

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

i24 News – The United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli citizen to death for possession of half a kilogram of cocaine in the Gulf state.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry, which said it was aware of the case, declined to identify the citizen who was reportedly sentenced by an Abu Dhabi court after being arrested on March 17 of last year.

According to Ynetnews, the woman is Fida Kiwan, a 43-year-old resident of the northern Israeli city Haifa.

She reportedly went to Dubai for work at the invitation of a Palestinian acquaintance last year, and a search of her apartment shortly after turned up drugs.

Related coverage

April 5, 2022 8:27 am
0

In Apparent Swipe at Lapid, Gantz Calls to Refrain From ‘Provocative’ Acts

JNS.org - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called on Israelis to refrain from taking “provocative” actions. The comment, made...

“The incident is known and being dealt with through diplomatic channels in the United Arab Emirates,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told Haaretz: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is handling it through the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division and Israeli representatives in the United Arab Emirates.”

Kiwan unsuccessfully argued that the drugs were not hers upon being arrested, and her local attorney is expected to appeal the verdict, Ynetnews reported.

The UAE is governed by strict Shariah law — a body of religious law that forms part of the Islamic tradition.

Hence, the Gulf state has an absolute zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.