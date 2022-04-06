Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Seeks ‘Ruinous’ Sanctions on Russia Amid European Hesitancy

As West Looks to Wean Off Russian Energy, Israel Sees Opportunity in Mediterranean

12 Universities Urged to Drop Middle East Studies Association Over BDS Endorsement

Germany Acquires 140 Israeli-Made Armed Drones

‘We’re Not There’: Blinken Casts Doubt on Prospects for Renewed Iran Nuclear Deal

Art Sculpture That Can’t Exist on Earth Will Go to Space With Israeli Mission

Israeli Arab Activists, Officials Pushing for Joint List to Save Government: Report

Amid Israeli Political Crisis, PM Bennett Holds Snap Party Meeting: ‘The Bleeding Has Stopped’

Iran Moves Machines for Making Centrifuge Parts to Natanz: UN Nuclear Watchdog

New Jewish Museum Exhibit on Holocaust to Feature 700 Artifacts, Including Stories of Ukrainian Jews

April 6, 2022 8:00 am
0

Israeli Finance Minister Cuts Fuel Tax as Energy Prices Rise

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Israel’s Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman announced that an excise tax on fuel would be reduced by 0.50 NIS ($0.16) for a liter (0.26 gallons) of gas.

According to a report in the business daily Globes on Tuesday, the move comes as fuel prices reached an eight-year high.

Last Friday, the maximum price-controlled 95 octane gas at self-service pumps reached 7.44 NIS ( $2.32) per liter.

Lieberman said the reduction would last three months and then be reassessed. He was previously against the idea since it would encourage vehicle use.

“At the moment, it’s possible to give back NIS 0.50 from an excise tax on both a liter of gasoline and a liter of diesel. The price of gasoline will be NIS 6.90 [$2.15] per liter and diesel will go down accordingly,” said the minister, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.