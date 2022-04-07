Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US General Opposes ‘Terror’ Delisting for Iran’s IRGC Quds Force

Ben & Jerry’s Israel in NJ Court: Unilever ‘Conceded’ Key Argument Over Refusal to Engage in Illegal Boycott

Two Killed as Gunman Opens Fire on Busy Tel Aviv Bar in Latest Attack

Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

New York Times Highlights Book Portraying German Children as World War II ‘Victims’

Amid Public Row, Survey Finds More Israelis Oppose Bringing Chametz to Hospitals During Passover

Mother of Jérémy Cohen, Killed While Fleeing From Gang Assault in Paris, Urges Caution on Claim of Antisemitism

At Least 6 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

Biden Admin Suggested High-Level Israeli, Palestinian Meeting at White House: Report

Ben & Jerry’s Tries to Force a ‘Food Apartheid’

April 7, 2022 1:46 pm
0

At Least 6 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The scene of a shooting on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street. Photo: United Hatzalah

At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday that police said was carried out by a terrorist, according to media reports.

Television footage showed large numbers of police and emergency responders at the scene in the city center.

“A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded,” police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 television.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received reports of shootings at a few different spots and was treating a number of people.

Related coverage

April 7, 2022 4:15 pm
0

Two Killed as Gunman Opens Fire on Busy Tel Aviv Bar in Latest Attack

Two people were killed and at least eight injured after a suspected terrorist on Thursday evening opened fire at a...

Israeli media said at least six were wounded, and three were in serious condition.

This is a developing story

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.