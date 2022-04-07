Thursday, April 7th | 6 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Documentary With Adolf Eichmann’s ‘Lost Confession’ to Premiere in Israel

New York Times Highlights Book Portraying German Children as World War II ‘Victims’

Amid Public Row, Survey Finds More Israelis Oppose Bringing Chametz to Hospitals During Passover

Mother of Jérémy Cohen, Killed While Fleeing From Gang Assault in Paris, Urges Caution on Claim of Antisemitism

At Least 6 Wounded in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack

Biden Admin Suggested High-Level Israeli, Palestinian Meeting at White House: Report

Ben & Jerry’s Tries to Force a ‘Food Apartheid’

United Nations Suspends Russia From Human Rights Body Over Ukraine

UK Sanctions Billionaire Moshe Kantor, Head of European Jewish Congress

Composer Stephen Sondheim’s Genius Lives On in New Recording

April 7, 2022 8:55 am
0

Israeli Immigration Minister Visits Ukraine to Boost Aliyah Efforts

avatar by JNS.org

A local woman collects garbage next to her house damaged by heavy shelling and airstrikes, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

JNS.org – Israeli Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata visited the Israeli field hospital in Mostyska on Thursday, together with a delegation of Jewish Agency and Karen Hayesod leaders.

Tamano-Shata and the delegation landed in Poland on Wednesday, where it met with Jewish refugees from Ukraine who are immigrating to Israel, according to the Jewish Agency.

The purpose of the trip is to formulate new ways to rescue Jews from the war-torn region, and also to “strengthen the cooperation and coordination between the various bodies operating abroad and in Israel in order to promote efficient absorption of olim (immigrants) in Israel upon their arrival,” according to the Agency.

“It’s been overwhelming seeing the tremendous rescue and relief work our staff and volunteers are doing on the ground,” said Michael Siegal, chairman of the Jewish Agency’s Board of Directors. “Rescuing refugees, providing them with shelter, and then making aliyah possible for them is a multi-pronged process relying on many moving parts. I’m extremely proud of the efforts made by our Jewish Agency team who have been working around the clock since day one of this dreadful war to save Jewish lives,” he added.

Related coverage

April 7, 2022 2:33 pm
0

Amid Public Row, Survey Finds More Israelis Oppose Bringing Chametz to Hospitals During Passover

More Israelis believe that leavened foods should not be allowed into public institutions, such as hospitals and military bases, during...

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 30,000 calls have been received at the Jewish Agency hotline, 400 rescue buses have been organized out of Ukraine, more than 70  aliyah flights have landed in Israel and the Agency has processed over 10,000 olim from Ukraine and Russia, according to the statement.

Tamano-Shata is the second Israeli minister to visit Ukraine since the invasion, after Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz visited the field hospital on Monday.

“We will continue to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people. This is our moral duty in the face of the brutal Russian invasion, in the face of the massacres and war crimes being carried out on this land,” said Horowitz during his visit.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.