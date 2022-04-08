Keeping Houses of Worship Welcoming, Yet Secure

JNS.org — Can a house of worship be welcoming and secure? In these times, it must be both and, despite what many people think, these goals are not at odds with each other but actually synergistic.

After 9/11, I was asked to head the security committee at my synagogue in Northern California. As with most things I do, I dove in, doing extensive research, participating in training, and eventually becoming a resource for the Bay Area Jewish community.

My overall finding was that security was lax at just about every Jewish institution. In my synagogue, security systems were nonfunctioning. Exit signs led to dead ends. I discovered that the children’s play area could be locked from the outside, creating a potential trap. Walkthroughs with police officers and fire marshals had missed these things. When I asked to see the security plan, everyone was certain it existed, but no one could find it.

I was allocated a small budget, but it was later revoked to be applied to “more important things.” So I did the low-budget things: creating and distributing a formal plan, posting maps with escape routes and rearranging exit signs to lead to actual exit routes. I don’t know if the security system was ever repaired because that required money.

In general, security systems were seen as an expense and a burden. High Holidays (Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur) were the only time that security was taken half-seriously. I discovered that the guards we hired each year were just big guys in dark suits; they had no formal training in security procedures. And they carried no weapons. Many congregants and clergy felt that weapons would frighten people. Of course, that’s what they’re supposed to do; they’re supposed to frighten would-be attackers who would rather move on to a different, “soft” target without armed guards. Law-abiding citizens rarely fear armed guards, especially when they know those guards are protecting them.