‘This Has to Stop’: Israel’s Allies Condemn Terror Attack in Central Israel

JNS.org – Foreign leaders were quick to weigh in on the latest terror attack to strike Israel on Thursday night, which has left at least two dead and 12 wounded.

“Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!” tweeted US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a release from the State Department that “Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence,” he said.

“May the memories of those who passed be a blessing.”

“Deeply worried about reports about another terror attack against Israeli civilians, this time in the heart of Tel Aviv,” tweeted EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev.

He added that the situation is “appalling,” and that his “thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The EU stands with Israel.”

The terror attack on Dizengoff Street, a popular area with shops, restaurants and cafes, is the fourth deadly attack in a little more than a month.

The wave of violence began in Beersheva on March 22, followed by attacks in Hadera on March 27 and Bnei Brak on March 30.

Israeli security forces had been placed on high alert amid the terror attacks, with some 1,000 soldiers helping to bolster Israel Police, while the Israel Defense Forces sent additional combat battalions to the West Bank and Gaza border as well.

Other foreign officials and lawmakers also weighed in to condemn the attack.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said that “terror must be defeated.”

Other allies of Israel took to social media to show solidarity with Israelis.

British Ambassador Neil Wigan wrote in Hebrew that he is also shocked and that the UK “stands by Israel as it deals with these attacks.”