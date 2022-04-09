Saturday, April 9th | 8 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Morocco, Spain ‘Usher a New Phase’ After Western Sahara Rift

Saudi Arabia Expands Hajj to 1 Million Pilgrims, Easing COVID Curbs

Iran Imposes Sanctions on 15 US Officials as Nuclear Talks Stall

Israeli Forces kill Palestinian Militant in West Bank Clash

Iranian President Vows to Continue Nuclear Activities

Ukraine and Allies Blame Russia for Strike on Station That Killed Over 50

Bennett Gives ‘Free Rein’ to Security Forces After Tel Aviv Attack

Jewish Students at Princeton University ‘Concerned’ Over Upcoming Anti-Israel Vote

All-Private Astronaut Team Brings Second Israeli to Space in Landmark Launch

Father of Three Mourned as Toll in Tel Aviv Terror Attack Rises to 3

April 9, 2022 10:19 am
0

Iran Imposes Sanctions on 15 US Officials as Nuclear Talks Stall

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a demonstration organized by supporters of US President Donald Trump, in front of Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Oct. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Yuki Iwamura.

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people.

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.

In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.

Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.