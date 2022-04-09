Saturday, April 9th | 8 Nisan 5782

April 9, 2022 10:16 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Militant in West Bank Clash

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians run near burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank April 9, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian militant on Saturday in clashes that broke out in the West Bank during a raid in the hometown of a gunman who had carried out a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 13 people were wounded in Saturday’s exchange of fire in the city of Jenin. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed as a member of the militant group.

The Israeli military said its soldiers were conducting a counter-terrorism operation in the area and had opened fire at Palestinian assailants who shot at them.

Residents said the troops had surrounded the home of a man who on Thursday night opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar and killed three Israelis. He was shot dead a few hours later in a firefight with Israeli security forces.

It was unclear whether the soldiers made any arrests at his home on Saturday.

Thursday’s shooting brought the number of people killed in a string of Arab and Palestinian attacks in Israel over the past month to 14, the sharpest rise in such violence since 2016, which Israeli leaders have described as “a new wave of terrorism.”

