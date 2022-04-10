Sunday, April 10th | 10 Nisan 5782

April 10, 2022 7:32 am
0

3 Israelis Killed in Tel Aviv Terror Attack to Be Laid to Rest Sunday

avatar by i24 News

Israelis gather to pay their respects outside a bar which was the site of a fatal shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

i24 News – The three victims of the terrorist attack committed in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening will be buried on Sunday afternoon during separate funerals.

Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, two childhood friends both aged 27 and from Kfar Saba in central Israel, will be buried in the city’s Pardes Haim cemetery.

Tomer’s funeral will begin at 3:30 p.m., an hour before his friend’s, according to the report.

Barak Lufan, the father of three who succumbed to his wounds after being seriously wounded in the attack, will be laid to rest in Kibbutz Ginosar at 5:30 p.m.

April 10, 2022 5:48 pm
0

Nearly fifteen people were wounded in the terrorist attack at the Ilka bar on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, six are still hospitalized.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the wounded and their families at Ichilov Hospital, saying security forces will continue to “pursue terrorists everywhere, day and night.”

“We are moving from defense to attack and we will track down the sources of terrorism whenever and wherever they are,” Bennett said. “As I have said before, the IDF, the Shin Bet and the police will not be subject to any restrictions in order to carry out this mission,” he added.

Early on Sunday, Israeli security forces raided the Palestinian village of Ya’bad, the home of the terrorist who carried out the Bnei Brak attack, the day after a raid in Jenin on the home of the terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv attack.

