No, Secretary Blinken, Palestinian Terror is Not ‘Senseless’

JNS.org – How many times have we heard Western voices call terror acts “senseless”? We heard it again last week after a Palestinian terrorist murdered three Israelis and injured several others on trendy Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

After saying that “Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken added that the US “stands resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.”

But is the violence really senseless, Mr. Blinken?

It may be for you, but it’s not for the terrorists. They think their terror has a purpose. If you despise Jews and think they don’t belong in the Middle East, killing them gives you purpose. If it makes you sick to see Jews you hate having fun in a cool city like Tel Aviv, killing them gives you purpose. And if you fall for the propaganda from your corrupt leaders that Jews will soon take over your holy Temple Mount in Jerusalem, killing Jews is anything but senseless.

Since the birth of Israel 74 years ago, virtually every act of violence against the Jewish state has been connected to an overarching belief among Palestinians that Jews don’t belong in this region, regardless of any legitimate claims of a Jewish connection to the land.