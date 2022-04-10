Washington Bipartisanship When it Comes to the Rebbe

JNS.org – In a city gripped by deep political polarization, Washington experienced a sudden outburst of bipartisanship last week, if perhaps only for a moment.

In the nation’s capital, a host of political figures, foreign diplomats and government representatives marked the 120th anniversary of the birth of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson. A giant in American Jewish life — and the world over — he was born in what today is Nikolayev (Mykolaiv), Ukraine, in 1902. He died on April 5, 1994.

Affectionately known as “The Rebbe,” Chabad-Lubavitch leaders marked the milestone on March 30, gathering to celebrate his “Living Legacy,” which includes the establishment of 4,500 operating Chabad centers in 100 countries and all 50 states.

In the ornate Kennedy Senate Caucus Room on Capitol Hill, Republican and Democratic leaders, who are often at bitter odds with each other, lined up to honor the Rebbe.

The expressions of nonpartisan respect for the New York-based rabbi in the nation’s capital should not come as a complete surprise. In 1994, the same year that the Rebbe passed away, Congress awarded him the Congressional Gold Medal.