Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Manhunt Underway After Gunman Shoots 10 in New York Subway

Israel Helps Seven-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Evacuate for Eyesight-Saving Treatment at Tel Aviv Hospital

Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

Attacking US ‘Avarice,’ Iranian Supreme Leader Claims Vienna Talks on Revived Nuclear Deal Are ‘Going Well’

It’s Time to Strengthen the Jewish Security Playbook With Volunteers

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

AP, UPI & Reuters Headlines Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

As Palestinians Destroy Jewish Holy Sites, Media Focus On Fake ‘Attacks’ on Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 11, 2022 12:42 pm
0

Colombian Singer Maluma Dedicates Tel Aviv Concert to Terror Victims After String of Attacks in Israel

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Maluma during the world premiere of the music video “Medellin” on MTV. Photo: MTV International / Wikimedia Commons.

Colombian singer Maluma dedicated his Sunday night concert in Tel Aviv to victims of “violence” and “war” after a series of terrorist attacks in Israel over the last three weeks.

“I don’t like to talk about politics. I don’t like to talk about aggression. Never. That’s not my thing. But, what I am sure of, is that love is the answer,” Maluma said in Spanish to the packed Menorah Mivtahim Arena, according to a video shared by the Creative Community for Peace nonprofit.

The “Hawái” singer then dedicated his next song to “the people who have lost their lives in the last few months because of war, suffering [and] violence,” and called the entire show a tribute to “all the people who are not with us today.”

Sunday night was Maluma’s third concert in Israel, and he told the crowd about his fondness for the Jewish state. “Of course, it always gives me great joy to come to Israel because first, women are beautiful. The women in Israel are the most beautiful that my eyes have seen,” he said. “Second, because of the energy. I love the energy in Israel.”

Related coverage

April 12, 2022 2:17 pm
0

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

Julia Haart, the star of Netflix's "My Unorthodox Life," published a memoir on Tuesday about her journey from an ultra-Orthodox...

In 2021, Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño, released a music video for “Sobrio” featuring Israeli model Eden Fines. In 2019, Rishon Lezion native Neta Alchimister starred in the music video for his song “HP.”

Earlier on Sunday, the three victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv were laid to rest in separate funerals. The shooting at a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street was the latest in a spate of attacks across the country since March 22, which have together claimed 14 lives.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.