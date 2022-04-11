Head of Joint List Party Calls on Jews to Stop Serving in Israeli Security Forces

Israeli Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, called on Monday for Israeli Jews to stop serving in security forces, following an earlier call in a video for Arabs to stop doing so.

“I want to turn not only to Arab citizens who I turned to in the video clip, but also to Jewish citizens,” Odeh said in an interview on Channel 2’s “Six with Oded Ben Ami,” according to Israeli news site N12. “Don’t serve in the occupation forces. Do not kill.”

He also appeared to relativize the recent outbreak of violence on the part of Israeli-Arab and Palestinian terrorists, which has left 14 Israelis dead in recent weeks.

“Racism is when you talk about only one side and completely forget the other side,” said Odeh. “I say that we have to look at everyone, Israelis and Palestinians, everyone together — they are victims of the occupation.”

Odeh also attempted to defend his initial statement that Arabs who serve in the Israeli security forces should “throw the weapon in their face.”

“I didn’t say you have to throw the weapon into the faces of Israelis,” he claimed. “I definitely see the Israelis who are with me in the struggle against the occupation and for peace. I said the word ‘peace’ four times within a minute.”

“We need peace,” Odeh added. “And there is no way except for the end of this horrible occupation and the creation of a Palestinian state next to the State of Israel.”