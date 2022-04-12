IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

In the wake of a wave of terror attacks, the IDF has launched an operation to repair holes in the security fence in the “seam line” area where northern Samaria borders Israel proper, with IDF forces being boosted in the region, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The IDF chose not to wait for an official budget to repair the fence, and has instead deployed engineering units and equipment to the area immediately, according to Israeli news site Walla.

Sources in the security establishment told Walla that this is partly due to successful infiltrations through holes in the security barrier.

Palestinian terror cells, they said, “run to the fence and tear it open. In some places they destroy the infrastructure entirely and allow for vehicles to pass through.”

Related coverage Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It Over 96 percent of Israeli Jews plan to sit down and participate in a Passover Seder on Friday evening, while...

The IDF will not only repair the damaged areas, the sources said, but also set up ambush points in order to prevent attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel.

Israel’s N12 reported that Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev addressed the deployment of additional forces in the seam line area, saying, “We will not hesitate to launch wider military operations, in Jenin and other areas that provide fertile ground for terror.”

“This is also the place to make it clear to those who wish us ill: the State of Israel and her security forces … will pursue you to every place, day and night, and will reach you,” he continued. “Everyone who seeks to harm us will know that their blood is on their heads.”

“We will continue to use a strong hand against terror,” Bar Lev pledged.