Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Manhunt Underway After Gunman Shoots 10 in New York Subway

Israel Helps Seven-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Evacuate for Eyesight-Saving Treatment at Tel Aviv Hospital

Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

Attacking US ‘Avarice,’ Iranian Supreme Leader Claims Vienna Talks on Revived Nuclear Deal Are ‘Going Well’

It’s Time to Strengthen the Jewish Security Playbook With Volunteers

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

AP, UPI & Reuters Headlines Erase Distinction Between Terrorists and Victims

As Palestinians Destroy Jewish Holy Sites, Media Focus On Fake ‘Attacks’ on Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 12, 2022 11:15 am
0

IDF Boosts Forces in Seam Line Area, Will Repair Holes in Security Fence

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to the West Bank. September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

In the wake of a wave of terror attacks, the IDF has launched an operation to repair holes in the security fence in the “seam line” area where northern Samaria borders Israel proper, with IDF forces being boosted in the region, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The IDF chose not to wait for an official budget to repair the fence, and has instead deployed engineering units and equipment to the area immediately, according to Israeli news site Walla.

Sources in the security establishment told Walla that this is partly due to successful infiltrations through holes in the security barrier.

Palestinian terror cells, they said, “run to the fence and tear it open. In some places they destroy the infrastructure entirely and allow for vehicles to pass through.”

Related coverage

April 12, 2022 12:47 pm
0

Survey: Nearly All Israeli Jews Will Join a Passover Seder, Even if Some Won’t Enjoy It

Over 96 percent of Israeli Jews plan to sit down and participate in a Passover Seder on Friday evening, while...

The IDF will not only repair the damaged areas, the sources said, but also set up ambush points in order to prevent attempts to damage the fence and infiltrate Israel.

Israel’s N12 reported that Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev addressed the deployment of additional forces in the seam line area, saying, “We will not hesitate to launch wider military operations, in Jenin and other areas that provide fertile ground for terror.”

“This is also the place to make it clear to those who wish us ill: the State of Israel and her security forces … will pursue you to every place, day and night, and will reach you,” he continued. “Everyone who seeks to harm us will know that their blood is on their heads.”

“We will continue to use a strong hand against terror,” Bar Lev pledged.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.