Wednesday, April 13th | 12 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jordan Proposes Building Joint Wheat Storage Center With Israel

Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s Ancient Altar Rediscovered, Researchers Say

Gantz: Israel to Grant Tens of Thousands of Additional Work Visas to Palestinians

Refugee Orphan Boys From Zhytomyr Celebrate Bar Mitzvah at Western Wall

Mimi Reinhard, Who Typed Out Schindler’s List, Dies at 107

Iran Guards Commander Says Death of All US Leaders Would Not Avenge Soleimani Killing

Manhunt Underway After Gunman Shoots 10 in New York Subway

Israel Helps Seven-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Evacuate for Eyesight-Saving Treatment at Tel Aviv Hospital

Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

‘My Unorthodox Star’ Julia Haart Declares ‘I Love Being a Jew’ in New Memoir About Leaving Religious Lifestyle

April 13, 2022 8:23 am
0

Gantz: Israel to Grant Tens of Thousands of Additional Work Visas to Palestinians

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the newly completed underground barrier along the Gaza Strip frontier in Erez, southern Israel, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that he is advancing a plan to grant work permits to tens of thousands of additional Palestinians.

Currently, an estimated 100,000 Palestinians enter Israel legally to work after being screened by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and receiving an Israeli permit.

Gantz said that the measure would be advanced alongside ongoing intensified intelligence, as well as offensive and defensive steps currently being taken by security forces to quash the recent wave of deadly terrorism.

“We are advancing solutions that will enable the entry of tens of thousands of additional workers into Israel in an organized manner,” said Gantz, during a tour with Israel Defense Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other senior IDF commanders.

Related coverage

April 13, 2022 8:27 am
0

Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s Ancient Altar Rediscovered, Researchers Say

Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony...

During the tour, Gantz received an operational briefing on the latest developments. He said that work would soon start to begin closing gaps in the seam-line barrier.

Two Palestinian terrorists have in recent days infiltrated Israel and conducted deadly attacks by exploiting gaps in the fence. Five people were shot dead in a terror shooting spree in Bnei Brak on March 29, and three were killed by a Palestinian gunman in Tel Aviv on April 7.

“IDF soldiers are deployed along the seam-line, in Israel, and in the depth of Judea and Samaria, equipped with all of the means necessary to provide security, and as a product of that, a sense of security,” said the defense minister.

“We will continue to operate in the depth of the territory to stop the terrorists, their abettors and weapons dealers, in every place, at any time and with any necessary force,” he vowed.

Allowing more Palestinians not involved in violence to work in Israel will in the long run improve security while boosting both the Israeli and Palestinian economies, he affirmed, saying “we will continue to fight terrorism and look out for the economy.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.