In Arabic, Fatah and Mahmoud Abbas’ Organizations Praise Palestinian Terror

In an environment in which terror against Israel and Israelis is promoted, encouraged, and even rewarded — all on a daily basis — it wasn’t surprising to see the plethora of Palestinian announcements praising the terror attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, in which three Israelis were murdered and many others were injured.

Among those praising the attack were Fatah and its terror wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades; the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP); the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP); and the Palestinian Liberation Front (PLF), all of which are members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

While Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas issued a mealy-mouthed condemnation in which he said that “killing Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to an additional deterioration of the situation,” all the organizations he heads (Fatah, the PLO, etc.) were busy glorifying it.

Fatah praises the Tel Aviv terror attack

At the house of the terrorist on the morning after the attack, Fatah’s military wing lauded the murderer:

Declaring terrorist Ra’ad Hazem a “Martyr” — the highest honor achievable in Islam, according to the Palestinian Authority — the Fatah secretary in Jenin, Ata Abu Rmeileh, said that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and Fatah were accompanying the terrorist “to his wedding” (a Martyr’s funeral is considered a wedding to the 72 virgins in Paradise in Islam):

On this blessed day, the first Friday of the [Muslim fasting] month of Ramadan, we in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and the Fatah Jenin branch … accompany to his wedding one of the Fatah and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades leaders in the Jenin refugee camp and Palestine. [Al-Quds Al-Arabi (London), April 8, 2022]

Echoing the PA and Fatah incitement, as exposed by Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), that Jews who visit the Temple Mount are carrying out “invasions” and “attacks,” Abu Rmeileh justified the Tel Aviv shooting attack, saying that “this time the Palestinian action is powerful and influential” and that the terrorist was merely “responding” to the “occupations crimes.”

PA Jenin District Governor Akram Rajoub also praised the attack, saying that the terrorist Hazem and another terrorist, Ahmed Al-Sa’adi, who was a member of the internationally designated terror organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and who was killed in a confrontation with Israeli forces, are “Martyrs” who “died with might and pride for “Palestine, Al-Aqsa, and Jerusalem”:

Declaring that while Fatah and PIJ may have policy differences, they are united in their devotion to the terrorists, Rajoub added:

…we are divided regarding policy … but we are not divided [over the fact] that our children’s blood is pure when it flows while standing against the occupation. This is the policy and the idea that we need to implant in the minds of our children. [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, April 10, 2022]

The Fatah Movement Spokesperson in Gaza, Mundhir Al-Hayek, also used the PA libels that Israel “assassinates” innocent Palestinians, is carrying out attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and is provoking “Muslims’ sensibilities,” to justify the murders of Israel civilians:

The occupation bears responsibility for the escalation … the Palestinian people’s response comes as part of a natural response to the policy of assassinations, killing, and attacks in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the provocations of the Muslims’ sensibilities, particularly in the blessed [Muslim fasting] month of Ramadan. [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, April 7, 2022]

Head of the Fatah Movement Mobilization and Organization Commission’s Information Office Munir Al-Jaghoub used similar tropes to claim that it was the actions of Israel that “have led the young Palestinians to defend themselves.”

PLF praises the Tel Aviv terror attack

Consistent with the Palestinian approach that all Jews who live anywhere in Israel are “settlers,” the PLF, another member of the PLO, welcomed the “heroic quality self-sacrificing operation” that “led to the deaths and wounding of a number of settlers.”

The DFLP, which is also a PLO member, similarly praised the attack, calling it a “self-sacrifice operation” that took place in “the heart of the occupation” and which heralded an improvement of the “resistance.”

Terrorist’s father praises the attack

While it may not surprise anyone to hear terror supporting organizations praising acts of terror, it is somewhat counter-intuitive that a father would openly praise his son for going on an indiscriminate shooting spree, murdering three innocent people in a vicious terror attack.

But when you are entirely immersed in the PA culture of promoting and glorifying the murder of Israelis, it is a “natural” reaction:

Fathi Hazem, the father of Martyr Ra’ad [Hazem], who carried out the Tel Aviv operation that took place yesterday evening [April 7, 2022] and caused the deaths of two and the wounding of 14 including four in serious condition [one victim later died of his wounds], gave a speech in front of his home in Jenin. Fathi Hazem said: “You will see the victory in your generation and in your era, in the coming years and the coming days. Your eyes will see the change and you will achieve your freedom, your independence, and victory, Allah willing.” … He expressed his pride in Ra’ad, who raised the flag and sacrificed for the sake of Palestine. [emphasis added] [Sama News, independent Palestinian news agency, April 8, 2022]

US designation of the PLO as a terror organization must remain

As PMW recently noted, one of the Palestinian expectations of the Biden administration is to revoke the 1987 designation of the PLO as a terror organization.

Fatah, including its terror wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, was responsible not only for the Tel Aviv attack, but also for many others. The PFLP was responsible for the August 2019 terror bombing that murdered 17 year-old Rina Shnerb and seriously injured her father and brother. Clearly, when members of the PLO are still actively involved in terror and others openly praise and justify terror, it would be entirely unreasonable to even consider the Palestinian request.

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Adv. is the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.