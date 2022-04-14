Thursday, April 14th | 13 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

News Outlets Turn Blind Eye as Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket in New York City

Hebron and Jerusalem

Don’t Let Your Seder Be a Bore

Media Spotlight on Religious Freedom in Israel Doesn’t Extend to PA’s Jailing of Christian Pastor

US Preps New Effort to Crack Down on Russian Sanctions Evasion

Israeli Counter-Terror Operation Continues With Arrests, Clashes

First-Ever Rehabilitation Hospital in Israel’s Negev is Poised to Put Region ‘on the Map’

Israel to Invest NIS 20 Million in Autonomous Transport Pilot Program

PA Making Terror Payments to Hundreds of Israeli Citizens

Libyan Fencing Team Withdraws From Competition to Avoid Israeli Athletes

April 14, 2022 8:18 am
0

Israel to Invest NIS 20 Million in Autonomous Transport Pilot Program

avatar by JNS.org

Cars drive on a highway as a train enters a station in Tel Aviv, Israel November 25, 2018. Picture taken November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Israeli authorities will invest 20 million shekels ($6.2 million) in an innovative autonomous transport pilot program, according to a joint statement released by the Israeli Transportation Ministry and other agencies on Wednesday.

Following the government’s decision to promote a national plan for “smart transportation,” the ministry teamed up with the National Public Transport Authority, the Israel Innovation Authority and Ayalon Highways to unveil an initiative for examining the feasibility of integrating autonomous vehicles in the public transportation system.

According to the statement, in the first phase of the pilot, “the Israel Innovation Authority will issue a call for proposals for technologies for autonomous buses. The companies accepted will receive a grant, and be required to perform a series of pilots looking at operational technological feasibility.”

In the second phase, companies that successfully completed phase one, and were able to meet the necessary regulatory approvals, “will receive a license to operate independent public transport services on public roads from the National Public Transport Authority—including passenger transport,” said the statement. “This means that within two years, Israelis will be able to board autonomously operated bus lines and enjoy the use of this groundbreaking technology.”

Related coverage

April 14, 2022 9:03 am
0

Israeli Counter-Terror Operation Continues With Arrests, Clashes

i24 News – The Israeli army made several arrests in the West Bank on Thursday morning, while two Palestinians were...

The initiative will include the mapping of the infrastructure needed to build autonomous public transportation systems, as well as support and testing of business plans for public transportation operators.

This is to enable companies that complete the program to commercially operate public transportation services in Israel within two years.

There are more than 600 Israeli startups in the field of smart transportation and more than 20 development centers for autonomous car manufacturers and their suppliers, the statement said.

It noted that in March 2022, an amendment to the country’s Traffic Ordinance was approved that allows for the commercial operation of an autonomous vehicle without a driver.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.