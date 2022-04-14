Israeli Counter-Terror Operation Continues With Arrests, Clashes

i24 News – The Israeli army made several arrests in the West Bank on Thursday morning, while two Palestinians were killed in clashes, adding to three killed in security operations a day earlier.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested Mu’ad Hamed, a terrorist who took part in an attack that killed Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015.

The army and border police also surrounded a house in the village of Silwad and arrested three wanted people suspected of planning an attack with Hamed.

Clashes also broke out between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian rioters overnight in Nablus.

Two Palestinians were killed during an exchange of gunfire with Israeli soldiers during overnight clashes — one in Husan near Bethlehem and the other in Silwad near Ramallah.

Also on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that human rights lawyer Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Assaf, 34, died from a gunshot wound.

Two Palestinians were killed and one Palestinian was critically wounded during clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry

Separately, Mushir al-Masri, a senior Hamas operative in Gaza, told the Lebanese Al-Mayadin channel on Wednesday evening that any provocation in the feelings of Muslims in Jerusalem means “provocation for the rocket depots in Gaza.”

Deputy Hamas leader Saleh Aruri, who is responsible for establishing Hamas terror cells in the West Bank, called for a general mobilization of Palestinians, to prevent IDF incursions into towns and villages and “to act as one man against Israeli aggression.”

On Wednesday, the leaders of Gaza’s terror groups came together to issue a unified call for escalation against Israel, as tension mounts around the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, had called for it after vowing to end the actions of Jewish activists at the holy site “at any cost.”

“We declare a general mobilization in all places where our people are. We call on the masses to come out in their hundreds of thousands to protect our nation and our mosque,” the Gaza groups said in a statement.

Earlier this week, an extremist Jewish group called for ritual sacrifices to be carried out at the site, angering Palestinians and Arab leaders.