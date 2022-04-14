Friday, April 15th | 14 Nisan 5782

April 14, 2022 3:58 pm
0

Palestinian ISIS Supporter Admits to 2019 Murder of Jerusalem Couple

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – A Palestinian who swore allegiance to Islamic State confessed to the 2019 murder of Jerusalem couple Yehuda and Tamar Kaduri, the Israel Police and Israeli Security Agency revealed on Thursday.

Wasim Assayed, a 34-year-old Palestinian from Hebron, is the suspect in the stabbing attack on January 13, 2019 of Yehuda, 71, and Tamar, 68, in their apartment in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

He is also the suspect in the murder of Ivan Tarnowski, a 37-year-old Moldovan citizen who was stabbed along with another Moldovan national on March 21, 2022 in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Assayed is also credited with a stabbing attempt of a girl in Jerusalem prior to the murder of the Kaduris.

In the coming days, an indictment will be filed against Assayed by the State Attorney’s Office.

Assayed was arrested by Border Police in the Jerusalem District hours after the murder of Tarnowski while trying to cross the separation fence. A knife was seized in his possession.

He was transferred to the Israeli Security Agency for questioning on suspicion of involvement in Islamic State and terrorist activities.

During the interrogation, Assayed admitted to the murder of the Kaduris and the attempted murder of the girl a day prior. The interrogation also revealed that his activity stemmed from his support for the ideology of Islamic State, of which he swore allegiance to.

