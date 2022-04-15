Israel to Top Up Shrinking Sea of Galilee With Desalinated Water

i24News – Israel is planning to pump excess output from its desalination plants into the Sea of Galilee, which is depleted by overuse and threatened by climate change.

Irregular rainfall, rising temperatures, and intensive pumping have overtaxed the world’s lowest freshwater lake in Israel’s north, which is the Jewish state’s main sweet water reservoir.

Israel now plans to tackle the challenge by reversing the water flow through its vast network of pumps, pipes, and tunnels dating to the 1960s, according to the National Water Carrier.

Authorities hail the project as a showcase for Israel’s cutting-edge desalination and water management technology, which can also help deepen ties with arid Arab states.

Critics charge that Israel short-changes Palestinians out of their fair share of water, leaving much of the West Bank and Gaza Strip facing severe water stress.

Environmentalists also note that the more Israel relies on fossil fuels to power its desalination plants, the more its carbon emissions will worsen climate change.

For now, however, experts say that urgent action is needed to brace the country for global warming coupled with rapid population growth.