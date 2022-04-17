Jerusalem Unrest: Stones Thrown at Buses, 5 Lightly Wounded

i24 News – Stones were thrown at three Egged buses outside of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday morning, lightly wounding five passengers, according to media reports.

The buses were en route to the Western Wall when they were attacked by a group of Arabs near the Lions’ Gate, amid ongoing tensions in the city with clashes resuming on Sunday morning between Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount.

Video footage from the attack showed young men throwing stones at the buses passing by, smashing the windows and causing other damage to the vehicles.

MDA medics treated people on the scene and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the city.

Police arrested four people on suspicion of participating in the stone-throwing, along with five others in the Old City for rioting and stone-throwing.

“We take the disturbances, the throwing of stones on buses in Jerusalem and the injury of passengers seriously,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said.

“The police will take a tough hand against anyone who dares to use terrorism against Israeli citizens, and I support the police in their determined activity. It is important for us to continue to allow freedom of worship, but we will not compromise when violence and terrorism occur.”

Meanwhile, security camera footage showed a group of Orthodox Jews on their way to the Western Wall to pray being attacked in the Old City.