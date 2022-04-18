Israel Security Forces Arrest 11 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters, Jerusalem Unrest

Israeli security forces together with the IDF overnight arrested 11 Palestinian terror suspects in a number of towns across the West Bank.

The IDF said it conducted joint raids with security forces “following the recent rise in the threat of terrorism.” The Israeli army has been on high alert during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, increasing its military operations in the West Bank after a wave of terror attacks over the past month that killed 14 people.

“The main goal is to ensure security for the citizens of Israel throughout the country,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a security assessment meeting over the weekend. “The security forces are continuing to receive a free hand from the political echelon for any measure to ensure security for the citizens of Israel.”

“We are working to calm things down on the one hand and are taking vigorous action against violent individuals on the other. The security forces are ready for any scenario,” Bennett remarked.

IDF soldiers on Sunday night apprehended a terror suspect in the town of Yamun, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank. As IDF troops entered the town, they were attacked by dozens of Palestinian rioters, the army said. Two Palestinians were reported to have been critically injured, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

“The rioters hurled rocks and explosive devices and fired at the soldiers, endangering their safety,” the IDF stated. “The soldiers responded with live ammunition toward the suspects who hurled explosive devices. Hits were identified.”

Another four arrests were made in the West Bank town of Husan of suspects connected to a Tuesday attack on an Israeli man.

“The [Israeli] civilian was violently attacked by the rioters, who hurled rocks and burned his vehicle,” the IDF said.

Separately, the Israeli police and Shin Bet announced that they arrested a 31-year-old man in the northern city of Sakhnin who is suspected of ISIS activity. The Islamic State group on Sunday appealed to its supporters in Israel to launch renewed terrorist attacks.

Israeli police said at least 18 suspects were detained over the weekend amid riots on the Temple Mount and in the Old City of Jerusalem, for throwing stones from the roofs of houses in the Muslim Quarter at police officers and passers-by.

“The many arrests made in recent days prove that the Israeli police are not afraid to act resolutely and forcefully against anyone who tries to harm security and incite violence,” Israeli police stated.