Monday, April 18th | 18 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Says Civilians Killed in Lviv and in New Russian Push in East

Utah Governor Signs Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

Second Israeli Astronaut at First Passover Seder in Space: ‘No Dream Is Beyond Reach’

Neo-Nazi Provocateurs Target Historically Jewish Neighborhood in Pittsburgh During Passover Flyer Campaign

Jewish Shakespeare Scholar Wrongly Fired, National Academic Group Finds

Israel Downs Gaza Rocket, Admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem Tensions Simmer

Swastika Drawn on Australian Soccer Field Remains for Weeks, Sparks Outcry From Grandson of Holocaust Survivor

PA President Abbas Expresses Support for Putin Over Ukraine Invasion as Russia Slams Israeli ‘Illegal Occupation’

Coachella Festivalgoers Get Passover Seder Experience With ‘Matzahchella’ Led by Rapper Kosha Dillz

Israel Security Forces Arrest 11 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters, Jerusalem Unrest

April 18, 2022 1:11 pm
0

Jewish Shakespeare Scholar Wrongly Fired, National Academic Group Finds

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Riley Center at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DerRichter

A new report by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) found that Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, wrongly fired Shakespeare scholar Daniel Pollack-Pelzner after he exposed sexual misconduct allegations against university trustees and reported antisemitic harassment.

According to a civil complaint filed last July, Pollack-Pelzner was dismissed from his tenured position after urging his colleagues to address reports of sexual harassment by implementing new training programs and other measures. The proposal was rejected by Linfield University President Miles Davis, who asked Pollack-Pelzner to withdraw a faculty report detailing the allegations, one of which prompted a trustee accused of abusing four students to resign.

The complaint also said that Davis made antisemitic remarks about “Jewish noses” during a discussion of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

On Thursday, the AAUP said Linfield University violated the 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure “and the institution’s own regulations, which incorporate AAUP dismissal standards, when it dismissed Pollack-Pelzner without demonstrating adequate cause for its actions before an elected hearing body.”

Related coverage

April 18, 2022 4:44 pm
0

Ukraine Says Civilians Killed in Lviv and in New Russian Push in East

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east while a Russian missile attack...

“The investigating committee also found that the administration violated Pollack-Pelzner’s academic freedom to participate in institutional governance without retaliation,” the report continued, arguing that that “general conditions for academic freedom and shared governance at Linfield University are deplorable.”

Speaking to Inside Higher Ed, Linfield University spokesperson Scott Nelson disputed the faculty association’s account of the events that led to Pollack-Pelzner’s termination, arguing that the school has complied evidence that “substantially discredits much of the AAUP report.”

“Contrary to the AAUP’s position, Linfield University unequivocally supports academic freedom and faculty tenure,” Nelson said. “We also take all allegations of misconduct seriously and are committed to creating and fostering a learning and working environment in which all members of the community feel physically and emotionally safe and can thrive.”

Since last April, Pollack-Pelzner has not spoken publicly his firing, choosing instead to retweet messages of support from friends and colleagues. He broke that silence Thursday, tweeting, “Appreciate AAUP investigating and documenting so thoroughly the myriad ways Linfield University’s decision to fire me violated its own policies and the principles of academic freedom.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.