Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

UAE Reprimands Israel Envoy Over Temple Mount Clashes, Emirati Airline Cancels Independence Day Flyover

Victory for French Far-Right Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Will Mean Ban on Kosher, Halal Slaughter, Party Leader Says

Israel Could Issue Qatar Travel Warning for 2022 World Cup

Turkey’s Erdogan Speaks With Israel’s Herzog Over Jerusalem Unrest

Fresno State University Report Exposes Virulent Antisemitism of Library’s Namesake

Israel Won’t Tolerate Calls Supporting Violence in Jerusalem, Lapid Tells Blinken

‘Glory to the Heroes’: Warsaw Marks 79th Anniversary of Jewish Fighters’ Ghetto Uprising

Symphonic Poem ‘Auschwitz’ by Greek Holocaust Survivor to Debut at Carnegie Hall Concert

Pre-Pesach Rescue of Three Holocaust Survivors From Ukraine Is a Sign of Hope

April 19, 2022 8:09 am
0

Couple Plans to Build First Holocaust Museum in Boston

avatar by JNS.org

The Boston skyline. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jewish philanthropists Jody Kipnis and Todd Ruderman of Massachusetts bought a 15,000-square-foot building in Boston to create a Holocaust museum.

“Look what’s going on in Europe again,” she said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, reported the AP. “And we’ve seen a rise in hate crimes and swastika graffiti in schools in Massachusetts. We’re looking to build a museum that will be an interactive, cautionary experience.”

They purchased the building on Tremont Street for $11.5 million. A New England Holocaust Memorial stands in the city; however, this would be the first indoor museum.

Kipnis and Ruderman also started the Holocaust Legacy Foundation and the Holocaust Legacy Fellows, a program for Jewish teenagers to visit Germany and Poland to learn about the Holocaust, and then to return and educate others, according to the report.

Professor Michael Berenbaum, director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust at the American Jewish University, who was the project director for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, is leading the design for the Boston museum.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.