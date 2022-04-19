Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Negev Desert Communities Aim to Strengthen Jewish Life in Israel’s South

Father of Tel Aviv Shooter Demands Return of Son’s Body Before He’ll Turn Himself In

Executed Irgun Fighter’s Tefillin Found After 75 Years

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

Mariupol Deadline Expires as West Promises Ukraine More Arms

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

UAE Reprimands Israel Envoy Over Temple Mount Clashes, Emirati Airline Cancels Independence Day Flyover

Victory for French Far-Right Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Will Mean Ban on Kosher, Halal Slaughter, Party Leader Says

Israel Could Issue Qatar Travel Warning for 2022 World Cup

April 19, 2022 4:13 pm
0

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by journalists and lawyers in a courtroom before testimony by star witness Nir Hefetz, a former aide, in Netanyahu’s corruption trial at the District Court in east Jerusalem, November 22, 2021. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – United States Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides reportedly held informal meetings with the head of Israel’s opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a Walla! News report on Tuesday.

Nides also reportedly met with Shas MK Aryeh Deri, who resigned from Israel’s parliament  in December in a plea deal due to corruption charges.

This is the second meeting between the former prime minister and Nides, held at the Dan Caesarea Resort in central Israel. However, unlike the first meeting in December 2021, this meeting was not followed by a press statement, and no photos were taken.

Since becoming opposition leader, Netanyahu has had almost no meetings with representatives of US President Joe Biden’s government, other than Nides. Likewise, when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited in February, she did not meet with Netanyahu.

Related coverage

April 20, 2022 8:18 am
0

New Negev Desert Communities Aim to Strengthen Jewish Life in Israel’s South

JNS.org - Israel’s government has approved 13 new communities in the southern Negev region, where the spread of unregulated Bedouin...

Netanyahu’s office and the US Embassy in Israel declined to comment to Walla regarding the report.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has been critical of Washington’s intention to re-sign the nuclear deal with Iran, speaking with Fox News last month to denounce the deal.

The alleged talks come amid a coalition crisis following the resignation of MK Idit Silman, who called for the formation of an alternate government led by the Likud head.

Israel’s political crisis intensified Sunday when the Islamist Ra’am party froze its participation in the coalition, protesting ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.