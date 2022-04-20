Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Scraps Indoor COVID-19 Mask Order for Second Time

Israel Agrees to Supply Helmets, Vests to Ukraine Rescue Services

Bennett Bars MK Ben Gvir From Attending Jerusalem March

New Negev Desert Communities Aim to Strengthen Jewish Life in Israel’s South

Father of Tel Aviv Shooter Demands Return of Son’s Body Before He’ll Turn Himself In

Executed Irgun Fighter’s Tefillin Found After 75 Years

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

Mariupol Deadline Expires as West Promises Ukraine More Arms

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

April 20, 2022 9:12 am
0

Israel Scraps Indoor COVID-19 Mask Order for Second Time

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People share street food near the Carmel Market as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Tel Aviv, Israel October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel told its citizens on Wednesday they could stop wearing COVID-19 masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases.

The scrapping of mandatory masks in closed public venues will go into force on Saturday, subject to approval by a parliament oversight committee, a government statement said.

Masks will still be required of people in high infection-risk venues like flights, hospitals and care homes, the statement said.

Israelis have not had to wear masks outdoors since April 2021. Last June, the indoor mask mandate was dropped for two weeks, and restored due to a surge in the Delta variant.

Related coverage

April 20, 2022 9:10 am
0

Israel Agrees to Supply Helmets, Vests to Ukraine Rescue Services

Israel's defense minister on Wednesday authorized the supply of helmets and vests to Ukrainian rescue services after speaking with his...

The number of daily COVID-19 infections reported to Israeli health authorities has fallen to around 4,500 from more than 15,000 in late March.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients has also dropped, standing at 222 on Tuesday compared with 296 in late March, according to health ministry figures.

Some 64% of Israel’s 9.4 million inhabitants are considered to be vaccinated, the ministry said. Israel began administering a fourth dose of the vaccine in January. Israel’s total death toll from the pandemic stands at 10,647 people.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.