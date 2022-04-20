Palestinians Honor 16 Terrorist Murderers at Elementary School

To honor 16 terrorists serving one or numerous life sentences for murdering Israelis, Jenin District Governor Akram Rajoub and Salam Al-Taher, who serves as head of the Educational Directorate in Jenin, established the “Freedom to the Life Sentence Prisoners Garden” at the Izz A-Din Elementary School for Boys.

The Jenin directorate is a branch of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Ministry of Education.

At the event, in which representatives from Fatah and “official institutions, security institutions, non-governmental institutions … the [PA-funded] Prisoners’ Club, and the [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs” participated, olive tree seedlings named after prisoners serving life sentence were planted.

Reporting on the event, the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida noted that “the speakers emphasized that there is one message in inaugurating the garden: We adhere to the prisoners’ cause and stand alongside them.”

In other words: the PA condones and encourages terror, and the murder of Israelis.

The terrorists glorified by the PA in the new garden either directly murdered Israelis, planned attacks, recruited, aided, and primed suicide bombers, or prepared bombs. All terrorists are praised as “heroic prisoners” on signs with their names by the olive tree saplings.

This is not the first PA school at which kids are taught to honor and admire murderers.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has documented a similar initiative at a girls’ school in Jenin. At the inauguration of that “garden,” the same PA education official, Salam Al-Taher, explained the importance of teaching Palestinian children about “freedom” and “our heroic prisoners,” such as Maher Younes, who kidnapped and murdered an Israeli soldier.

Photos from the recent event at the boys’ school posted on Facebook, show the olive tree seedlings and the names of some of the terrorist murderers the PA Ministry of Education found suitable to honor.

All the following photos are from the Facebook page of the Izz A-Din Elementary School for Boys.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Islam Saleh Jarrar”

Islam Saleh Jarrar — A Palestinian terrorist and Hamas member who was involved in planning the murder of nine people, and the wounding of 51 in a suicide bombing on bus no. 361 at the Meron Junction in northern Israel on August 4, 2002. Jarrar is serving nine life sentences.

Signs: “Heroic prisoner Hassan Rateb Aweis” and “Heroic prisoner Abd Al-Karim Aweis”

Hassan Rateb Aweis — A Palestinian terrorist who participated in a shooting attack at the central bus station in Afula, in which two people were murdered on November 27, 2001. Aweis is serving two life sentences, and an additional 30 years.

Abd Al-Karim Aweis — A Palestinian terrorist, member of the Palestinian General Security Services, and a senior Fatah official, Aweis participated in the November 27, 2001, attack, and a suicide attack in Jerusalem, in which three were murdered and dozens wounded on March 21, 2002. Aweis is serving six life sentences.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Yusuf Abu Qandil”

Yusuf Abu Qandil — A Palestinian terrorist and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades [Fatah’s military wing] member, who together with Habib Abu Abed shot and murdered Israeli civilian Victor Kreiderman and wounded his wife Emma Kreiderman as they were driving near Mevo Dotan, west of Jenin, on July 4, 2004. Abu Qandil and Abu Abed are each serving a life sentence.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Muhammad Jamal Aql”

Muhammad Aql — A Palestinian terrorist and Islamic Jihad member who recruited and prepared the suicide bombers who attacked a bus at Karkur Junction near Hadera on October 21, 2002, murdering 14 and wounding 50. Aql was also involved in additional shooting and bombing attacks, and is serving 14 life sentences and an additional 40 years.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Muntasar Abu Ghalyoun”

Muntasar Abu Ghalyoun — A Palestinian terrorist and senior member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin, who was involved in numerous shooting attacks, including four in June 2003, in which four Israeli civilians were murdered. The attacks were directed and funded by Hezbollah. Ghalyoun is serving five life sentences, and an additional 50 years.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Nahar Al-Sa’adi”

Nahar Ahmed Al-Sa’adi — A 20-year-old Palestinian terrorist who transported Hiba Daragmeh, an Islamic Jihad female suicide bomber, who carried out a suicide attack at the Amakim shopping mall in Afula on May 19, 2003, murdering three people. Al-Sa’adi is serving four life sentences and an additional 20 years. He was placed in isolation from May 2013 to May 2016 for organizing terrorist activities from within prison.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Ali Suleiman Al-Sa’adi”

Ali Suleiman Al-Sa’adi — A Palestinian terrorist and senior Islamic Jihad member in Jenin, who was responsible for sending several terrorists to attack Jews, including two terrorists who shot and murdered two Israeli civilians — Michal Mor and Noam Gozovsky — and wounded 50 at the central bus station in Afula on November 27, 2001, and several suicide bombers including Muhammad Nasr, who wounded 21 people at the Wall Street Café in Kiryat Motzkin on August 12, 2001. Al-Sa’adi is serving four life sentences.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Jamal Abu Al-Hija”

Jamal Abu Al-Hija — A Palestinian terrorist and head of Hamas’ military wing in Jenin. He was directly involved in the Meron Junction bombing, in which nine were murdered, and is serving nine life sentences and an additional 20 years.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Shadi Ibrahim Ammouri”

Shadi Ibrahim Ammouri — A Palestinian terrorist and Islamic Jihad member who prepared the bomb for the Megiddo Junction bombing in which 17 were murdered and 43 wounded on bus no. 830 from Tel Aviv to Tiberias on June 5, 2002. Ammouri is serving 17 life sentences and an additional 20 years.

Sign: “Heroic prisoner Ali Abd Al-Latif Sayes”

Ali Abd Al-Latif Sayes — A Palestinian terrorist who was involved in a series of security related offenses, including an attempted suicide bombing in May 2002. Sayes is serving a life sentence.

The author is a contributor to Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.