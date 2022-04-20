Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

Mariupol Deadline Expires as West Promises Ukraine More Arms

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

UAE Reprimands Israel Envoy Over Temple Mount Clashes, Emirati Airline Cancels Independence Day Flyover

Victory for French Far-Right Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Will Mean Ban on Kosher, Halal Slaughter, Party Leader Says

Israel Could Issue Qatar Travel Warning for 2022 World Cup

Turkey’s Erdogan Speaks With Israel’s Herzog Over Jerusalem Unrest

Fresno State University Report Exposes Virulent Antisemitism of Library’s Namesake

Israel Won’t Tolerate Calls Supporting Violence in Jerusalem, Lapid Tells Blinken

April 20, 2022 7:49 am
0

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

JNS.org – A senior rabbi in the United Arab Emirates has revealed plans to develop the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) first fully-functioning Jewish neighborhood as the population there continues to grow.

“We will be seeing more houses of worship, schools—from nurseries to higher education—a dedicated place for the mikvah, more kosher food establishments, a community center,” described Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie as reported in The Jerusalem Post. “What we need is a Jewish neighborhood, and I have been speaking with a few real estate developers about this.”

He added that “we would like a neighborhood with a synagogue, private homes, condominiums, hotels, shopping centers.”

The GCC is made up of six countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Related coverage

April 19, 2022 8:13 am
0

Islamic Scholar in Gaza: Goal of Jihad? Make People Convert to Islam

JNS.org - Abd Al-Hamid Dabbou, an Islamic scholar in the Gaza Strip, pronounced that jihad is the “pinnacle of Islam”...

Abadie is senior rabbi of the UAE’s Jewish Council of the Emirates and currently leads the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, an umbrella organization for the Jewish communities of the above nations.

He said 2,000 Jews reside in the UAE with about 500 of them actively practicing Judaism. He noted that the number has doubled since the signing of the 2020 Abraham Accords.

More than 200,000 Jewish tourists have visited the Emirates since the normalization agreement, according to Abadie, who predicts that the number of Jewish tourists will quadruple in the next five years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.