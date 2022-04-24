Monday, April 25th | 24 Nisan 5782

April 24, 2022 5:09 pm
Israeli FM Congratulates ‘True Friend’ Macron After Victory in French Election

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

France’s President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a tribute ceremony at the Halle aux Grains in Toulouse, southern France, on March 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential elections.

“Congratulations to my good friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election,” he said on Twitter.

“President Macron is an important leader of the global center and a true friend of Israel. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” he added.

Macron was elected to a second term on Sunday night after his challenger, right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, conceded defeat.

He is the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002, after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.

Macron maintains good ties with France’s Jewish community, winning key endorsements in recent days from the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France and the Consistoire.

