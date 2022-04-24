Israeli FM Congratulates ‘True Friend’ Macron After Victory in French Election

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential elections.

“Congratulations to my good friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election,” he said on Twitter.

“President Macron is an important leader of the global center and a true friend of Israel. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” he added.

Macron was elected to a second term on Sunday night after his challenger, right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, conceded defeat.

Related coverage IDF Arrests Uncle of Terrorist Who Carried Out Tel Aviv Shooting JNS.org - Israeli security forces on Friday arrested the uncle of Ra’ad Hazem, the terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians...

He is the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002, after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.

Macron maintains good ties with France’s Jewish community, winning key endorsements in recent days from the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France and the Consistoire.