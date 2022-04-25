Award-Winning Israeli Series ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Coming to Netflix

The award-winning Israeli period melodrama “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” will be released on Netflix in select areas next month, Israel’s yes Studios announced on Monday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarit Yishai-Levy, the series stars Michael Aloni (“Shtisel”), Hila Saada (“Beauty and the Baker”), Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”), Yuval Scharf (“McMafia”), Mali Levi (“The Angel”), and actress Swell Ariel Or in her debut role as Luna Ermosa, the title character.

Coming to Netflix in the US, UK, France, Spain and other markets, the first season will air in two parts on May 20 and July 29, each consisting of 10 episodes. For the first time in Israel, Aloni has dubbed his own character, Gabriel, into English for international audiences. The show was filmed in Hebrew, English, Ladino, Turkish and Arabic.

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” is set in the early-mid 20th century during the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate period and Israel’s War of Independence. Beginning in 1917, it tells a multi-generational story of the Sephardi Ermosa family, “interwoven with Judeo-Spanish traditions and the history of a fledgling country,” said yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind “Fauda,” “Your Honor” and “Shtisel.”

The show won four awards at the Israeli TV Academy Awards in March, including best daily drama. It is the most expensive investment for yes TV and one of Israel’s priciest productions, filmed throughout the country including in historical locations in Jerusalem and Safed.

The series was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff; written by Shlomo Mashiach (“Your Honor”); directed by Oded Davidoff; and produced by yes TV, and Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines from Artza Productions.

Production on the second season of the show will begin in early June.