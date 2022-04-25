Tuesday, April 26th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Senior Israeli Commander Says Palestinians Behind Lebanon Rocket

Following Antisemitic Incitement at Pro-Palestinian Rally, Berlin Politicians Urge Tougher Police Crackdown

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

March of the Living Invites Family of Victims of Antisemitic Attacks in Pittsburgh, Mumbai, Toulouse

Georgetown Urged to Take Stand Against ‘Disgraceful’ Law School Event Featuring ‘Antisemitic’ Speaker

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

Universities Should Exercise Moral Leadership to Address SJP Antisemitism

New York Rally Features Transparent Support for Terrorism

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

April 25, 2022 10:56 am
0

Award-Winning Israeli Series ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Coming to Netflix

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The cast of “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.” Photo: Yes Studios.

The award-winning Israeli period melodrama “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” will be released on Netflix in select areas next month, Israel’s yes Studios announced on Monday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarit Yishai-Levy, the series stars Michael Aloni (“Shtisel”), Hila Saada (“Beauty and the Baker”), Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”), Yuval Scharf (“McMafia”), Mali Levi (“The Angel”), and actress Swell Ariel Or in her debut role as Luna Ermosa, the title character.

Coming to Netflix in the US, UK, France, Spain and other markets, the first season will air in two parts on May 20 and July 29, each consisting of 10 episodes. For the first time in Israel, Aloni has dubbed his own character, Gabriel, into English for international audiences. The show was filmed in Hebrew, English, Ladino, Turkish and Arabic.

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” is set in the early-mid 20th century during the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate period and Israel’s War of Independence. Beginning in 1917,  it tells a multi-generational story of the Sephardi Ermosa family, “interwoven with Judeo-Spanish traditions and the history of a fledgling country,” said yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind “Fauda,” “Your Honor” and “Shtisel.”

Related coverage

April 26, 2022 11:03 am
0

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

Jewish actor Ben Foster committed to losing all of the weight necessary to play a Holocaust concentration camp inmate in...

The show won four awards at the Israeli TV Academy Awards in March, including best daily drama. It is the most expensive investment for yes TV and one of Israel’s priciest productions, filmed throughout the country including in historical locations in Jerusalem and Safed.

The series was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff; written by Shlomo Mashiach (“Your Honor”); directed by Oded Davidoff; and produced by yes TV, and Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines from Artza Productions.

Production on the second season of the show will begin in early June.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.