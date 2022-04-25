Monday, April 25th | 24 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossing After Calm Returns to Border

Don’t Believe the Lies: Zionism Is a Movement of Peace

Rapper 50 Cent to Perform in Israel This Summer

Jordan’s King Agreed With Biden on Need to Defuse Jerusalem Tension: State Media

Israeli Security Forces Thwart Bomb Plot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terror Cell

Holocaust Inversion: Unmasking the False Comparisons of Palestinians to the Holocaust

Award-Winning Israeli Series ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Coming to Netflix

‘Investigation’ Into ‘Destruction of Gaza’s Antiquities’ Glosses Over Real Archaeological Crimes

Reflections on a Return to Israel

Between Crises, Jordan Is a Good Neighbor

April 25, 2022 6:55 am
0

IDF Arrests Uncle of Terrorist Who Carried Out Tel Aviv Shooting

avatar by JNS.org

The scene of a shooting on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff street. Photo: United Hatzalah.

JNS.org – Israeli security forces on Friday arrested the uncle of Ra’ad Hazem, the terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv on April 7, according to the Israeli military.

The uncle, identified by Ynet as Ahmed al-Sa’adi, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp, was arrested in Arabunna, near Jenin. He is suspected of assisting the terrorist.

Sa’adi was one of 12 Palestinian security suspects arrested over the weekend in counter-terror raids throughout Judea and Samaria, including in Qalandia, Al-Bira, Hebron and Jenin.

Separately on Friday, four minors, residents of Umm el-Fahm, were arrested following a violent disturbance in the city, Ynet reported.

Related coverage

April 25, 2022 3:30 pm
0

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossing After Calm Returns to Border

i24 News – Israel will re-open its only crossing from Gaza for workers two days after closing it, the Israeli...

The rioters, who carried Palestinian Authority flags, and chanted slogans about their willingness to sacrifice their lives for Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to the report.

When police arrived on the scene, the rioters burned tires, threw rocks and set off fireworks, causing police to respond with riot dispersal methods, according to Ynet. Police said more arrests could follow.

Umm el-Fahm Mayor Samir Sobhi Mahamed confronted the rioters, attempting to banish them from the scene, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.