Israeli Artillery Attacks Site of Lebanon Rocket Launch

i24 News – Israel’s military said early Monday that its artillery shelled the site of a rocket launched from Lebanon, which hit open land in Israel near the border.

The Israel Defense Forces said an explosion was reported shortly after midnight near the northern Kibbutz Metsuba, just miles from the border with Lebanon.

No alert sirens were triggered by the rocket, according to the military.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper said a rocket was shot from the area south of the city Tyre.

Related coverage Israeli Security Forces Thwart Bomb Plot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terror Cell Israel’s Shin Bet recently thwarted an attempt by a terror cell led by Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives to carry...

Exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon since the 2006 Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah are rare. Last August, a rocket attack from Lebanon wounded several Israelis.

Attacks on Israel from Lebanon are generally perpetrated by Palestinian factions in the country, which holds a sizable Palestinian refugee population.

Israel has seen a wave of violence in recent weeks, with Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, or Temple Mount, serving as a flash point for clashes that threaten to destabilize other areas, including Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip.