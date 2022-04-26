Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Senior Israeli Commander Says Palestinians Behind Lebanon Rocket

Following Antisemitic Incitement at Pro-Palestinian Rally, Berlin Politicians Urge Tougher Police Crackdown

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

March of the Living Invites Family of Victims of Antisemitic Attacks in Pittsburgh, Mumbai, Toulouse

Georgetown Urged to Take Stand Against ‘Disgraceful’ Law School Event Featuring ‘Antisemitic’ Speaker

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

Universities Should Exercise Moral Leadership to Address SJP Antisemitism

New York Rally Features Transparent Support for Terrorism

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

April 26, 2022 12:12 pm
0

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures during a visit to an army base in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – The family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sent a death threat letter containing a live bullet, Israel Police said Tuesday.

Law enforcement is investigating the matter, with the Lahav 433 police unit and Israel’s Shin Bet security service working in tandem on the case.

Later, it was announced that officials in Bennett’s office decided to increase the security detail of the premier and his family.

The publication of additional details pertaining to the investigation is currently restricted by a gag order.

Related coverage

April 26, 2022 2:13 pm
0

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

Israel is rolling out a nationwide polio vaccination drive for children aged six weeks to 17 years following an outbreak...

Last year, a number of other Israeli officials were also provided with extra security after they received death threats — a problem that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned was proliferating throughout the country.

In November, the centrist politician said that he and his relatives were targeted by a harassment campaign after they also received a number of messages which wished harm upon them.

“The letter threatening the prime minister’s life is a sad and dangerous reminder of where incitement could lead,” Lapid said Tuesday. “We will continue to fight the hate discourse on the street, in networks, everywhere. They will not scare us. The extremists will not defeat the sane majority.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.