Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

i24 News – The family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sent a death threat letter containing a live bullet, Israel Police said Tuesday.

Law enforcement is investigating the matter, with the Lahav 433 police unit and Israel’s Shin Bet security service working in tandem on the case.

Later, it was announced that officials in Bennett’s office decided to increase the security detail of the premier and his family.

The publication of additional details pertaining to the investigation is currently restricted by a gag order.

Last year, a number of other Israeli officials were also provided with extra security after they received death threats — a problem that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned was proliferating throughout the country.

In November, the centrist politician said that he and his relatives were targeted by a harassment campaign after they also received a number of messages which wished harm upon them.

“The letter threatening the prime minister’s life is a sad and dangerous reminder of where incitement could lead,” Lapid said Tuesday. “We will continue to fight the hate discourse on the street, in networks, everywhere. They will not scare us. The extremists will not defeat the sane majority.”