B’nai Brith Canada Marks Uptick in Antisemitism for Sixth Year in Row

JNS.org – For the sixth consecutive year, the number of antisemitic incidents in Canada has increased according to an audit by B’nai Brith Canada.

According to the report, a total of 2,799 incidents were recorded in 2021—up 7 percent from 2020—though officials believe that the number of cases may be even higher since not all are reported. In May 2021 alone, during the rocket barrages being launched by Hamas in the Gaza Strip into Israeli civilian populations, more than 250 instances of Jew-hatred were recorded.

“Most worrisome,” said the report about the rise in violent incidents, which went from “nine in 2020 to 75 in 2021, a stunning increase of 733.3 percent.” Vandalism accounted for more than 260 incidents with more than 2,400 reports of harassment.

While the number of antisemitic incidents in Ontario—Canada’s most-populated province—declined some 27 percent from 2020, other areas saw major increases.

In Quebec, nearly 830 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2021, up more than 20 percent from the year before. British Columbia also counted a major increase with 409 incidents of Jew-hatred recorded in 2021, a jump of more than 110 percent in just one year.