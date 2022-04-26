Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

April 26, 2022 8:10 am
IDF General Staff Visits Yad Vashem for Day of Holocaust Education

avatar by JNS.org

The ‘Hall of Names’ commemorating victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces General Staff held a study day dedicated to commemorating the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Monday.

Israel marks Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, over the course of 24 hours starting on the evening of April 27.

The General Staff, headed by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, studied the experiences of Jewish families during the Holocaust.

“I see ethical, symbolic and educational importance in the IDF command dedicating a study day to the issue of the Holocaust every year,” Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said during the meeting. “Remembrance of the Holocaust is a significant aspect for every citizen in Israel, and the story of the Holocaust is relevant to every IDF soldier and officer.”

April 26, 2022 2:13 pm
Kochavi said in his remarks that “this day again reminds us of the significance of service in the IDF, and of the significance of being a commander in the IDF. The IDF is an explicit expression of the principle of self-defense and of determining our fate in our own hands. Beyond everything, this day brings out for each of us the significance of our lives.”

The opening ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance Day is scheduled to begin in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening in the presence of leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Holocaust survivors and many others.

