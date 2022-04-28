Thursday, April 28th | 27 Nisan 5782

April 28, 2022 8:32 am
Israeli and Emirati to Light Torch During March of the Living

Participants attend the annual “March of the Living” to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland, May 2, 2019. Reuters/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

i24 News — For the first time, during Thursday afternoon’s March of the Living in Auschwitz, Poland, a commemorative torch will be lit by an Israeli representative of the third generation of Holocaust survivors and a representative of the United Arab Emirates.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Eitan Neishlos, grandson of a Holocaust survivor will light the Holocaust memorial torch with Ahmad Obeid al-Mansuri, a representative of the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Mansuri is a former member of the Federal National Council and founder of the Holocaust Remembrance Museum housed inside the Meeting of Civilizations Museum in Dubai.

It is the first and only Holocaust museum in the Arab and Islamic world.

Thursday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, in memory of the six million Jews exterminated by the Nazis during World War II.

After two years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the March of the Living is taking place in the presence of 25 delegations from all over the world. A delegation of more than 100 young Israeli Arabs are taking part in the event for the first time.

