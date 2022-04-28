Yad Vashem to Dedicate Holocaust Memorial Center in Northern Israel

JNS.org – Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center Chairman Dani Dayan announced on Wednesday plans to dedicate a Holocaust memorial center in northern Israel.

This would be the first initiative of its kind since Yad Vashem was built in Jerusalem in 1953.

Some $5 million dollars have been earmarked for the center’s construction in Nof HaGalil (formerly Nazareth Illit), according to the announcement. The new center will operate as a museum, and a permanent staff trained by Yad Vashem will head documentation, research and education activities pertaining to the Holocaust.

According to Dayan, setting up such a center in northern Israel translates the museum’s policy regarding ensuring the entire population has access to documents and the commemoration of the Holocaust.