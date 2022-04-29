Israeli Man Shot Dead in Suspected Terror Attack in West Bank
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
A man was fatally shot at the entrance to a settlement in the West Bank late on Friday, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by “terrorists.”
The assailants fired at a guard inside the booth at the entrance to Ariel and fled the scene, the Israeli military said in a tweet, adding that roads in the area were shut down while soldiers search for the suspects.
This is a developing story