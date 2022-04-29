Saturday, April 30th | 29 Nisan 5782

April 29, 2022 5:40 pm
Israeli Man Shot Dead in Suspected Terror Attack in West Bank

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: Members of Israeli border police patrol near the scene of a security incident at an Israeli military base near Jenin in the West Bank, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A man was fatally shot at the entrance to a settlement in the West Bank late on Friday, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by “terrorists.”

The assailants fired at a guard inside the booth at the entrance to Ariel and fled the scene, the Israeli military said in a tweet, adding that roads in the area were shut down while soldiers search for the suspects.

This is a developing story

