‘SNL’ Cast Member Pete Davidson to Write, Star in Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson will write, star and executive produce an autobiographical comedic series for Peacock that will be called “Bupkis,” a Yiddish word meaning “nothing.”

The half-hour comedy, also executive produced by “SNL” showrunner Lorne Michaels, will be an exaggerated fictionalized show about Davidson’s life, similar in style to Larry David’s hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” according to Deadline. The publication added that the show “is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with an unapologetically R-rated storytelling” and that talks are already underway for a star-studded ensemble to join the cast.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, called Davidson, whose father is Jewish, “one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view.” She added, “’Bupkis’ will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love.”

“Bupkis” is being co-written by Davidson, who currently stars in his eighth season on “SNL,” with Judah Miller (“Crashing”) and his longtime friend and collaborator, stand-up comedian Dave Sirus. Davidson and Sirus co-wrote with Judd Apatow the 2020 movie “The King of Staten Island,” which starred Davidson and was inspired by his life. Miller and Davidson were executive producers on the film.

“Bupkis” is also being executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller, as well as Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video.