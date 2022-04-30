Saturday, April 30th | 29 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Arrests After Palestinian Group Claims West Bank Terror Attack

Gunmen Kill Israeli Guard at West Bank Settlement

Israel Has a Drug Problem – and Covid Made an Impact

Turkey, Saudi to Revive Great Economic Potential, Erdogan Says

Ukraine Says Russia Pounding Donbas, Failing to Take Targets

Israeli Man Shot Dead in Suspected Terror Attack in West Bank

Jewish Groups Denounce Endorsement of BDS by Harvard Crimson Student Newspaper

Why Just Remembering the Past Is Not Enough

Did Sanctions Work Against Iran? The New York Times Scratches Its Head, Strokes Its Chin, and Flops Again

University of Liverpool Students Reject Movement to Boycott Israel in Vote

April 30, 2022 8:35 am
0

Arrests After Palestinian Group Claims West Bank Terror Attack

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli soldiers run during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

i24 News – Israeli security forces reinforced their presence in the West Bank on Saturday and made arrests after the killing of a guard at a Jewish settlement.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, one of the main militant groups in the West Bank, claimed responsibility for the terror attack. Israel’s army (IDF) said the guard was on duty at the entrance to Ariel settlement on Friday night when attackers opened fire. Emergency services confirmed that the man, in his 20s, died from his wounds.

Soldiers on Saturday stepped up their presence, particularly at the entrance to the neighboring Palestinian community of Salfi, the IDF noted.

The IDF added that security forces made arrests and seized weapons at Bruqin, also nearby, and at the Balata refugee camp.

Related coverage

April 30, 2022 8:29 am
0

Gunmen Kill Israeli Guard at West Bank Settlement

Two gunmen killed an Israeli guard at the entrance of a settlement in the West Bank, the Israeli army said,...

The al-Aqsa Brigade is the armed wing of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction.

“We claim responsibility for the heroic operation in the colony of Ariel in which a Zionist officer was killed, in response to violations committed by the occupation government in Jerusalem,” the group said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.