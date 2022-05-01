Sunday, May 1st | 1 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Telefonica Turns to Israel’s High-Tech to Boost Consumer Portfolio

Israeli Researchers Show Sea Urchins Lived on Earth 300 Million Years Ago

Why Are Mizrahi and Sephardic Communities Being Misrepresented as Anti-Israel?

Israeli Judoka Wins Silver in European Championship, Bringing Team’s Total to Four Medals

‘He Always Defended Everyone’: Hundreds Mourn Israeli Guard Who Saved Fiancée From Palestinian Terrorists

Israel Calls Hamas Leader’s Threat on ‘Thousands’ of Synagogues an ‘Act of Antisemitic Incitement’

IDF Arrests 12 Terror Suspects After Deadly Shooting Attack in Ariel

Can the United Nations Survive the War in Ukraine?

Eyes Wide Shut: Iran’s ‘Hidden’ Hand Behind Temple Mount Violence

Days That Define a Nation

May 1, 2022 7:43 am
0

Islamic State Claims Bombing in Kabul on Eve of Eid al-Fitr Holiday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group’s telegram channel.

“One woman was killed and three more injured,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, told Reuters.

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Related coverage

May 1, 2022 5:30 pm
0

Israeli Researchers Show Sea Urchins Lived on Earth 300 Million Years Ago

An international study involving Tel Aviv University researchers suggests that types of marine animals including starfish and sea cucumbers lived...

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.

“I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces … I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.

Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a US invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook power last August after foreign forces pulled out of the country and since then Afghanistan grapples with a rise in attacks by Islamic State.

Taliban authorities announced on Saturday that Eid would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.

The authorities also moved to assuage people’s fears over security ahead of Eid.

“We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid,” spokesman for Afghan interior ministry Abdul Nafee Takor said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.