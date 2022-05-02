Monday, May 2nd | 1 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Russia Forgot World War Two Lessons

BDS Resolution at University of Melbourne Student Union Decried by Australian Jewish Leaders

Israeli Army Places 24,068 Flags on Graves of Fallen Soldiers Ahead of Memorial Day

8-Year-Old Israeli Chess Player Displays Flag After Winning European Championship

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Ariel Shooting That Killed Security Guard

Up-and-Coming German Film Star Condemned for Attendance at Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstration

Israeli, Turkish Presidents Share Holiday Greetings on Eid al-Fitr, Independence Day

Israeli Former NBA Player Omri Casspi Announces $50M Investment Fund for Israeli Start-Ups

Genocidal Leader of Hamas Threatens Jews Worldwide; Human Rights Groups Are Silent

Mahmoud Abbas Sends Condolences to Tel Aviv Murderer

May 2, 2022 2:37 pm
0

8-Year-Old Israeli Chess Player Displays Flag After Winning European Championship

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli chess prodigy Noam Sasson (center) holding an Israeli flag upon receiving his award at the 2022 European School Chess Championship. Photo: Screenshot.

An eight-year-old chess player from Israel won an international chess competition for children ages nine and under on Friday in Rhodes, Greece.

Chess prodigy Noam Sasson from Ganei Tikva took home the gold medal after winning seven out of nine rounds in his division at the 2022 European School Chess Championship, beating opponents from Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and other countries. More than 200 children participated in the competition, which had separate categories for players under seven, nine, 11, 13, 15, and 17 years old.

Sasson is a trainee of the “Chess4All” club in Savyon, Israel. The club’s director, Lior Eisenberg, spoke with Israeli media about Sasson’s performance in the championship, saying, “we watched the game live and it was really tense. After the eighth round there was a draw between him and the Turkish player. Only in the last round did Noam finish in a draw and the Turk lost, and thus he won first place in the championship.”

At the competition’s award ceremony, Sasson stood on a podium and held the Israeli flag as his national anthem, “Hatikvah,” played in the background.

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Trooper congratulated Sasson after his win, saying, “we are proud of you.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.