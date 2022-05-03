US Team in Israel to Prepare Biden Visit

JNS.org – An American team has been in Israel since Sunday preparing the groundwork for the arrival of US President Joe Biden, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Biden is likely to arrive in Israel at the end of June, reported Haaretz. The visit would be Biden’s first to the Jewish state and the Middle East as US president.

Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that Biden will likely add an Israel stop to his upcoming visit to Europe, either before a G7 meeting in Germany or after a NATO summit in Spain.

“Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ bureau received a phone call from Washington on Thursday, learning that Biden also intends to visit Ramallah during the visit,” the report added.

Biden accepted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s offer to visit the Jewish state during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on April 24.