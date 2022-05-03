Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In First, Israeli Embassy in UAE Honors Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims on Memorial Day

Jewish Fraternity Calls on Rutgers to Address ‘Antisemitism Problem’ on Campus

Ukraine’s ‘Finest Hour’: UK’s Johnson Invokes Churchill as He Predicts Russia Will Lose

Tree of Life Synagogue Shares Renovation Plans Three Years After Deadly Antisemitic Attack

Israel’s Memorial Day Starts With Moment of Silence, Western Wall Ceremony

In Somber Memorial Day Speech, Israel’s Bennett Calls National Unity ‘Our Duty Towards the Fallen’

Innoviz Lands $4 Billion Deal With One of the World’s Largest Vehicle Manufacturers

Jewish Women’s Groups Speak Up for Abortion Rights Following Shock Leak of Supreme Court Roe v Wade Opinion

Portland Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic ‘Die Juden’ Threat, Fire Marks

Israel Opens Missile-Proof Underground Blood Bank to Safeguard National Reserves

May 3, 2022 8:05 am
0

US Team in Israel to Prepare Biden Visit

avatar by JNS.org

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

JNS.org – An American team has been in Israel since Sunday preparing the groundwork for the arrival of US President Joe Biden, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Biden is likely to arrive in Israel at the end of June, reported Haaretz. The visit would be Biden’s first to the Jewish state and the Middle East as US president.

Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that Biden will likely add an Israel stop to his upcoming visit to Europe, either before a G7 meeting in Germany or after a NATO summit in Spain.

“Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ bureau received a phone call from Washington on Thursday, learning that Biden also intends to visit Ramallah during the visit,” the report added.

Biden accepted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s offer to visit the Jewish state during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on April 24.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.