Wednesday, May 4th | 3 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Auschwitz Survivor Shortlisted for Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Combating Antisemitism, Holocaust Education

Stunning Reversal: How Did the ‘Harvard Crimson’ Come to Support the BDS Campaign Against Israel?

How Did an Interview Between Mehdi Hasan and Peter Beinart on Ukraine Turn into an Attack on Israel?

WaPo Opinion Piece Decries ‘Anti-Palestinian’ Media, But Gets Every Single Fact Wrong

Hamas Leaders Meet Russian Officials in Moscow: Report

German Police Investigate Leaflets Calling for ‘Liquidation’ of Jews by 2023

Bennett Warns on Memorial Day: Regimes Funding Terrorism, Arming Attackers Will ‘Pay a Price’

Even Space Isn’t the Limit for Israel’s Ramon.Space

Hamas Threatens War If Temple Mount Opened to Jews on Independence Day

Ukraine Says Russia Is Trying to Increase Tempo of Eastern Offensive

May 4, 2022 11:54 am
0

Auschwitz Survivor Shortlisted for Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Combating Antisemitism, Holocaust Education

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert. Photo: Matti Zoman

Holocaust survivor and TikTok personality Lily Ebert has been shortlisted for the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s main prize in recognition of civic engagement to combat antisemitism and educate the public about the Holocaust.

The prize winner will be announced at an award ceremony on May 11. The shortlist of potential recipients include a former soldier who fought in the British army against Nazi Germany and in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence; a journalist and antisemitism activist; and a Holocaust survivor who heads Italy’s special committee against intolerance, racism, and antisemitism.

Born in Bonyhád, Hungary in 1923, Ebert was deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1944. Her mother, younger brother, and one sister were killed at the camp. Ebert and two of her other sisters were later transferred to a labor factory in Altenberg, Germany. Following her liberation, Ebert traveled to Switzerland and Israel, and arrived in England in 1967 with three children. The 98-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who now lives in London, became a great-grandmother for the 36th time earlier this week, her great-grandson Dov Forman shared on Twitter.

Forman used social media last year to locate and unite Ebert with the family of a Jewish-American soldier who gave her a banknote when she was liberated in 1945, on which he wrote, “Good luck and happiness.”

Related coverage

December 30, 2021 2:53 pm
0

Holocaust Survivor Gets Thousands of Cards for 98th Birthday After Great-Grandson’s Online Appeal

A Holocaust survivor received thousands of cards and messages for her 98th birthday on Thursday, after her great-grandson rallied social...

Ebert’s great-grandson runs a TikTok account for her, which she uses to teach her nearly 1.9 million followers about the Holocaust. She published her memoir, “Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live,” in September 2021 with a foreword written by Britain’s Prince Charles. She also shared her story about surviving the Nazi genocide at an event commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day last week at the official London residence of Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely.

The first Simon Wiesenthal Prize was awarded in 2021 and 284 entries were submitted for the honor, including from Austria, Germany, Israel, the US, Asia, Australia, South America, and Canada.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.