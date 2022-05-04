Auschwitz Survivor Shortlisted for Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Combating Antisemitism, Holocaust Education

Holocaust survivor and TikTok personality Lily Ebert has been shortlisted for the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s main prize in recognition of civic engagement to combat antisemitism and educate the public about the Holocaust.

The prize winner will be announced at an award ceremony on May 11. The shortlist of potential recipients include a former soldier who fought in the British army against Nazi Germany and in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence; a journalist and antisemitism activist; and a Holocaust survivor who heads Italy’s special committee against intolerance, racism, and antisemitism.

Born in Bonyhád, Hungary in 1923, Ebert was deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1944. Her mother, younger brother, and one sister were killed at the camp. Ebert and two of her other sisters were later transferred to a labor factory in Altenberg, Germany. Following her liberation, Ebert traveled to Switzerland and Israel, and arrived in England in 1967 with three children. The 98-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who now lives in London, became a great-grandmother for the 36th time earlier this week, her great-grandson Dov Forman shared on Twitter.

Forman used social media last year to locate and unite Ebert with the family of a Jewish-American soldier who gave her a banknote when she was liberated in 1945, on which he wrote, “Good luck and happiness.”

Ebert’s great-grandson runs a TikTok account for her, which she uses to teach her nearly 1.9 million followers about the Holocaust. She published her memoir, “Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live,” in September 2021 with a foreword written by Britain’s Prince Charles. She also shared her story about surviving the Nazi genocide at an event commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day last week at the official London residence of Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely.

The first Simon Wiesenthal Prize was awarded in 2021 and 284 entries were submitted for the honor, including from Austria, Germany, Israel, the US, Asia, Australia, South America, and Canada.